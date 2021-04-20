Peterson Wealth Management Sells 7,648 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.39.

ABT stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 170,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,699. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

