PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.15% of PetMed Express worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 412,932 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 38.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $622.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,300 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

