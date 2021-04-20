Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,710,326 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £145.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.