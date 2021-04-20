PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.48

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 256,428 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The stock has a market cap of £26.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.22.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

