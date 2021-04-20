Phala Network Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $131.23 million and approximately $50.31 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00641083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

