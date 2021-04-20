Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,306. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.