Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 336.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,311 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners makes up 3.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSXP. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. 13,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,276. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

