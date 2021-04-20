PhoenixDAO Market Cap Hits $14.28 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00092604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00652994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

