Phore (PHR) Trading 26.5% Lower This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Phore has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $11,958.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,862,327 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

