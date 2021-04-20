PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,376 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $4,752.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,224 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $9,027.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00.

PHX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,630. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

