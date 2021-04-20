Pi Financial Comments on RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.85 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

KUT stock opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a PE ratio of 26.80. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.89.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.