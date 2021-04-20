Pickle Finance Price Reaches $16.70 on Major Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $16.70 or 0.00029443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $22.51 million and $13.23 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pickle Finance

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,259 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,142 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

