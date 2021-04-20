Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.70

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGENY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

