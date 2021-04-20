Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0005 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $99,575.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

