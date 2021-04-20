Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67.

