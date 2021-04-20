Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 137,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 282,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$83.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,703,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,859,945. Insiders bought a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $61,420 in the last 90 days.

Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

