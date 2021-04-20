Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,227 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

