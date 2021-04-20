Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

