Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,103 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.74. The company had a trading volume of 114,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.25 and a one year high of $393.92. The company has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.69 and its 200-day moving average is $343.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.77.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

