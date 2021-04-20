Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,341 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

