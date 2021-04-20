Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Eaton by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 55,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.92. 32,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,117. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

