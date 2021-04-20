Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

