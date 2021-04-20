Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.70. 74,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,678. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

