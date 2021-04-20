Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.55. The stock had a trading volume of 58,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.