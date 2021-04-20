Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.57. 65,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $173.53.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.