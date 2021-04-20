Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.57. 65,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $173.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

