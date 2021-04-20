Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,401 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. 254,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

