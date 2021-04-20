Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,774 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $804.09. 8,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $749.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $703.86. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.