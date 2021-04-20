Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,653 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 378,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,591. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

