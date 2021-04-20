Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. 55,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.