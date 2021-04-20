Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

