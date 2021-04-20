Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.73. 862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,914. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

