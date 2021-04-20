Pinterest (PINS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 1.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
