Pinterest (PINS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 896,865 shares of company stock worth $69,024,363.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

