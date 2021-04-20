Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ALHC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last 90 days.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

