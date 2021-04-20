Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

TDUP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

