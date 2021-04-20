Piper Sandler Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $87.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 237,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,177. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

