Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.61% from the company’s current price.

DSGN stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

