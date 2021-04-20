Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $29.70 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $256.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.