Piper Sandler Upgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to “Overweight”

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $315.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.13.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $263.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.00 and a 200 day moving average of $310.00. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $150.88 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,028 shares in the company, valued at $742,586.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,590 shares of company stock worth $37,219,945 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

