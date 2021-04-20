PirateCash Price Reaches $0.10 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.64 million and $10,404.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,204,770 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

