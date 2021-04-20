Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $190,455.54

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Pirl has a total market cap of $190,455.54 and approximately $51.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,422.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.43 or 0.04052324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00474244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $934.75 or 0.01656688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.24 or 0.00719989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00539528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.40 or 0.00431383 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.00243652 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.