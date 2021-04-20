Pivot Token Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $1.65 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00088869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.00636666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00042843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.