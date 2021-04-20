PIVX Price Reaches $1.73 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. PIVX has a market cap of $112.89 million and $2.12 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 207.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

