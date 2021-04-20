PIXEL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $236.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $236.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,588.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $957.72 or 0.01722870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00549163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004395 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

