PKG Token (PKG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 66% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 82.6% lower against the dollar. PKG Token has a market cap of $183,307.52 and $3,470.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00274168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.00665963 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.86 or 0.00932840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.24 or 0.99985727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.