Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $7.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $3,743,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

