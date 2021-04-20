Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $7.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $3,743,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.