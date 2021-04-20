Playcent Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002421 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $1.72 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.