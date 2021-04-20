PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Cap of $6.75 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $5.59 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00649692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035951 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

