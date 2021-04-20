Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1,466.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00277890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.29 or 0.00928516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.16 or 0.99683760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00638317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

