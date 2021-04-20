Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.20

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.46 ($0.22). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 35,300 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of £17.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

