Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $28.42

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $29.56. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

